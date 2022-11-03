GRAND RAPIDS — There are growing concerns as cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu continue to rise across Michigan.
With COVID-19 still lingering, health experts are hoping to avoid a so-called “tridemic” before the winter months.
Experts say the best defense against these viruses is to get vaccinated. While there is no vaccine yet to prevent RSV, there are vaccines for the flu and COVID.
In the case of the recently updated COVID booster, it appears not many Americans are taking advantage.
The bivalent booster rolled out in early September. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 23 million Americans have received the shot. That’s less than 10 percent of the country’s population.
A local infectious disease expert says there could be a few reasons why the rate is so low.
Severe illness and hospitalization rates are down, so people are less concerned about COVID. Plus, there is plenty of misinformation about the bivalent booster.
“Every year, that flu vaccine changes just a little bit,” said Dr. Andrew Jameson, the medical director of infection control at Trinity Health St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids. “We don’t go out and test that flu vaccine on, you know, hundreds or thousands of Americans before we roll it out. Because the vaccine technology is safe, it’s effective. We know a lot about it and we have tons of experience with it. The same thing is happening with the COVID vaccine.”
Jameson says the dominant COVID strain is the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant.
The bivalent booster is different, according to Jameson, protecting against both the original strain of COVID as well as omicron and its subvariants. He says the best way to protect yourself against reinfection is to get the new booster.
“We know that when you get this omicron booster, your antibodies to omicron specifically are much higher than if you’ve had a previous infection, or if you’ve had the original booster,” he said.
People at high risk can still get very sick from COVID, Jameson says, but vaccines can help prevent that.
According to the CDC, there are two new variants: BQ.1 and BQ. 1.1. They account for nearly 17 percent of cases right now. Both are descendants of BA.5. Experts believe that means the bivalent booster will work against those variants as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.