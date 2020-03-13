As confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rise in Michigan, health officials offered advice for residents who are concerned about the symptoms.
As of Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 16 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
If people have symptoms – a cough or fever – and are concerned, they should call their primary care physician, said Jen VanSkiver, spokesperson for the North Ottawa Community Health System. If the physician directs the patient to an urgent care facility, they are advised to call ahead so staff can prepare for their arrival.
If someone presents symptoms, they will be tested for influenza and receive the results. If those results are negative, the patient will be tested for COVID-19. The current wait time is three days, and you are encouraged to self-isolate until you receive the results.
If you aren’t symptomatic, but you have traveled to a high-risk area or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, you are encouraged to call your doctor and get tested, VanSkiver said.
Health officials encourage residents to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds; avoid touching their eye, nose and mouth; avoid contact with people who are ill; stay home if ill; and cover sneezes and coughs with a tissue or upper sleeve.
