In our ongoing efforts to protect patients, the public, hospital and medical staffs in the clinics, Urgent Care and Emergency Room, Holland Hospital is activating a free COVID-19 screening hotline.
People experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or concerned they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, should call our free screening hotline at 616-394-2080 to speak with a nurse who will evaluate their symptoms, answer questions and determine if further testing or hospitalization is needed.
