HOLLAND — Holland Hospital recently announced the opening of its new gastroenterology office at 577 Michigan Ave. in Holland.
Holland Hospital Gastroenterology focuses on providing diagnostic services and medical treatment options for many different issues impacting digestive health. The new gastroenterology team of providers includes board-certified gastroenterologist Cale Sebald and advanced practice providers Samantha Getty and Katee Hogoboom.
