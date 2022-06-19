Holland Hospital recently opened a new primary care office in Grand Haven, located at 1600 S. Beacon Blvd., Suite 240.
“This office reinforces our commitment to providing the Grand Haven community and patients of all ages with close-to-home access to high-quality primary care,” said Michelle Doctor, vice president of the Holland Hospital Medical Group. “Holland Hospital recognizes the importance of helping Grand Haven residents of all ages live well. We dedicate ourselves to making sure individuals and families along the Lakeshore receive the best care possible.”
