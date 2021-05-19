GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Hope Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 20 from 2-7 p.m.
Those who attend will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which require a follow-up vaccination on June 10. One-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be available upon request.
The clinic is being operated by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Several local businesses have donated items for a raffle drawing that will be held for all who are vaccinated at the clinic.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit ottawa.smarttrackeronline.com/sr/ZZEcMt0PM4. A limited number of walk-in appointments will also be available.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.