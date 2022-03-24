BIZ-MEXICO-TEQUILA-CELEBRITIES-6-LA

Twenty percent of people with COVID-19 experience some alteration of their sense of taste and smell.

The loss or change in a person’s sense of taste and smell is something that can happen to people who have had COVID-19. It’s a common symptom with other viruses, including influenza, but it’s happening at a much larger magnitude due to the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current estimates indicate that 20 percent of people with COVID-19 will experience some alteration of their sense of taste and smell.

