Monday night, a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus left three people dead, five injured, and countless others dealing with the trauma of the event.
Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Grand Haven-based Mosaic Counseling, soon mobilized the counselors that work with her organization to help those students, and their families, deal with that trauma.
“Being exposed to a school shooting/mass shooting can have lasting effects,” Lewakowski said in an email to the Tribune. “Students may be experiencing post-traumatic stress reactions, such as intrusive thoughts, withdrawal, and difficulty sleeping, nervousness, irritability and/or difficulty concentrating.
“Ultimately, returning to a normal routine is advised, but also will vary, depending on a variety of circumstances for each student,” she continued. “Fear is a real thing for students and their families. Family members may have not been able to get a hold of their children, which has created their own trauma.”
By Tuesday morning, Lewakowski said she had reached out to 170 therapists to create a list of who is available to help local MSU students dealing with trauma caused by the shooting.
“I knew that I could be available, but within an hour, 32 Mosaic panel therapists responded that they would be as well,” she said.
Lewakowski provides the following tips for coping with the trauma:
- Avoid watching too much news coverage of the shooting.
- As much as possible, try to get enough sleep, eat healthy, drink lots of water and exercise.
- Do not withdraw from family and friends.
- Focus on breathing, mindfulness, yoga, soothing music, journal or prayer.
- Talking to others, such as family and friends can be beneficial. There are local professionals on standby at Mosaic Counseling and they may be accessed by calling 616-842-9160.
A list of the following resources might also be helpful:
- Text Crisis Line at 741-741 (available 24/7)
- National Mental Health Crisis Number: 988
- Ottawa County Community Mental Health crisis helpline at 866-512-4357
Local schools support students
The shooting at MSU hit particularly close to home for the students and staff at Fruitport Community Schools, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
"It has been a somber day across the district, as we have staff members who have children that attend Michigan State University, were students and graduates themselves of MSU some time ago, or have been closely connected to students or other relatives that have connections to the university," Kennedy wrote in a statement Tuesday. "One staff member shared with me the many memories that he had as a social science student in the classrooms of Berkey Hall and the emotional trauma that he went through as he began his day today after reliving these memories."
To help deal with the trauma of the shooting, Kennedy said the school is providing emotional support to its students as well as its staff.
"Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the tragedy at Michigan State University, especially the GHHS graduates who attend MSU," Grimes said in an email to the Tribune. "We are grateful for the first responders who answered the call in East Lansing, as well as those in Grand Haven who remain dedicated to our safety. For students and staff who need assistance, GHAPS has counselors, school social workers and other support services available."
