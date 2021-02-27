Jodi Schumaker cried while she drove north on Interstate-75 through Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon, feeling defeated as she headed home to Michigan without getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Her hopes had been crushed by bad weather that delayed coronavirus vaccine shipments all over the U.S., including the delivery to the Walmart store in Mississippi where she and her husband had appointments Monday to get shots.
“I just want to get back home in our bubble, safe again until I can find yet another place to get vaccinated,” said Schumaker, 53, of Independence Township.
Schumaker’s hunt for a coronavirus vaccine is centered almost entirely on her husband, David, who is 60, paraplegic, has diabetes, high blood pressure, and congestive heart failure.
“I get up every morning at 6, 7 in the morning, and I look for slots that might be open or lists that I might get on that have extra doses,” she said.
“He had one heart attack right before COVID and he had one heart attack during COVID,” she said. “So he goes to physical therapy and he comes home, and other than that, this trip is the first thing he’s done outside of the house since COVID.”
For someone as medically fragile as David Schumaker, contracting the virus could prove deadly. His wife has made it her mission to find a way to get him immunized – even it meant a 14-hour car ride to Laurel, Mississippi.
“This shot could could mean saving his life, you know?” Jodi Schumaker said. “It doesn’t mean that we’re going to be able to go out and go places even if we get this until the world’s a much safer place for him.”
But getting an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine has been elusive for many Michiganders as demand far exceeds supply, pushing some people to go to extremes to get a coveted shot in the arm.
Because there aren’t enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines yet to give a jab to everyone who wants one, state and local health departments have had to prioritize who should be the first to get them.
Michigan’s vaccine eligibility guidelines haven’t opened up yet to include David Schumaker, who falls into the 1C priority group for COVID-19 immunizations. Only those 65 and older, people living in long-term care facilities, and those with certain jobs that are considered essential are eligible to get shots in most parts of the state.
In Oakland County, where the Schumakers live, the health department has a waiting list for COVID-19 shots called Save Your Spot. Last week, nearly a half a million people had registered. The Schumakers are on it – along with waiting lists through Meijer and local hospital systems.
“We haven’t been called for any appointments slots yet,” Jodi Schumaker said. “It’s been frustrating. We do everything we’re supposed to. We mask up. We wash, and we socially distance. We weren’t able to celebrate the holidays with our kids. And they asked us to get the shot and we’re willing and waiting, but there’s no way to get the shot.”
She found a Facebook group called Midwest Vaccine Hunters in mid-February, and asked for advice. There, volunteers help people like the Schumakers find vaccine appointments. That’s where she learned that some people had success getting immunizations at Walmart stores in Mississippi.
Katie Monaghan of Royal Oak also was perusing the Midwest Vaccine Hunters Facebook page earlier this month, and realized how badly Michiganders like the Schumakers needed help.
When Monaghan saw there were no vaccine hunter Facebook groups for Michigan, she created one and started using her tech skills to help others snag appointments.
“You see people that are just, they’re desperate,” said Monaghan, a 27-year-old manufacturing engineer. “They’ve tried everything, and to finally be able to get them that appointment for them, it’s just the best feeling in the world.”
Monaghan started the state’s first vaccine hunters Facebook group on Feb. 11, but then split it up into three separate groups for the Detroit area, western Michigan and Up North.
“The vast majority of the work we do right now is connecting eligible people to appointments and helping them navigate the somewhat fragmented system of getting an appointment,” Monaghan said. “We’re hearing from a lot of people who live out of state but have elderly parents that live in the area and are trying to navigate the Michigan system of getting their elderly parents that appointment.
“The Michigan rollout has done a really good job of making sure that you are very close to a place that distributes vaccines, but the flip side of that coin is that because there’s very little availability right now, you have to check a lot of different places and get in a lot of different lines to get that first appointment. So we are getting a lot of people at wit’s end.”
Some have crossed the state line into Ohio for shots. The Buckeye state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that about 31,000 people from outside the state went to Ohio to get their injections, though the data does not make clear how many of them were from Michigan.
Since December in Michigan, about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to state data, and roughly 16 percent of the state’s population ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
State health officials have set a goal of fully immunizing 70 percent of Michigan’s 16-and-older population – about 5.7 million people – by year’s end. The vaccines now on the market, Pfizer/ BioNTech’s and Moderna’s, both require two shots spaced by three to four weeks.
Jodi Schumaker is still looking for her husband’s golden ticket.
“This is my life now,” she said. “I’ll just keep working until he gets a shot.”
