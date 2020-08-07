Last week, we honored the U.S. Coast Guard in our grand town. Although there’s no annual festival in their honor, we’re honoring “Health Care Heroes” of the North Ottawa Community Health System for their courageous battle during these days of COVID-19, and beyond.
During my mom’s recent stay at the Grand Haven hospital, a COVID-19-positive patient was present in ICU. Hospital staff used negative pressure in the room, kept the glass doors closed, gowned up and donned face shields over their masks when they needed to enter.
