January marks Cervical Health Awareness Month across the United States, where every year more than 14,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer.
Although cervical cancer is among the most common cancers for women, it also is one of the most successfully treatable cancers when detected early, which is why awareness of the risk factors is so important along with early identification and treatment.
Access to prompt care is now more readily available to West Michigan women as Holland Hospital recently welcomed board-certified and fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist Kevin Brader to its Women’s Specialty Care. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health-West, Dr. Brader brings a wealth of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan Lakeshore area, including providing specialized care and treatments for uterine, cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancers.
“Data shows that if a gynecologic oncologist is involved in the patient’s care from the diagnosis, then the patient is more likely to have a positive outcome,” Brader said. “We want women to feel comfortable and comforted while navigating this challenging time in their life.”
Brader’s professional motivation is rooted in personal experience. After witnessing several family members battling cancer during his childhood, he was moved to specialize in gynecologic oncology. This early-on, firsthand background impacts how he interacts with patients today.
“I made a commitment that patients are seen almost immediately upon being referred to us, usually within a week,” he said. “In these situations, people are often afraid and want to begin planning. That immediacy is something patients may not find elsewhere.”
Holland Hospital Women’s Specialty Care provides a variety of specialized health care services to women across the lakeshore. In addition to Brader, the team includes board-certified OB/GYN and menopause practitioner Barb DePree, nurse practitioners Lindsey Jonker and Hannah Clark, and clinical psychologist Patricia Roehling.
For more information, call the facility’s office at 616-748-5785 or visit holland hospital.org/gynonc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.