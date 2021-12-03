Hospitals throughout West Michigan are near or near their bed capacity levels, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health – and that puts access to health care at risk, not only for COVID-19 patients but also for those seeking other kinds of care.
According to the county health department, the current surge is primarily due to the delta variant, which is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated. Health department officials note that they expect to continue to see a rise in cases as people gather for the upcoming holidays.
According to Spectrum Health, 86 percent of its COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated. Of those COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 90 percent are unvaccinated; and 97 percent of the 59 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
The Henry Ford Health System in Detroit showed similar numbers – 80 percent of its 61 ICU patients are unvaccinated.
The new omicron variant, which was recently identified by the World Health Organization, has not been detected locally.
Michigan as a whole recently set a record for the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with nearly 4,200 current hospitalizations.
“I would say that we’re in a really critical point in the pandemic right now. We’re experiencing our fourth surge,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “We have a lot of cases and a lot of cases in the hospital right now. Our hospitals are really starting to feel the strain, and we have hospitals who are understaffed and really not able to keep up with this influx of patients.”
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health continues to urge people to take the following precautions:
— Get vaccinated – even one dose will provide some protection before the holidays. In Ottawa County, 57 percent of its 274,181 residents are fully vaccinated.
— Get a booster – boosters are now encouraged for anyone 18 and older.
— Wear a mask – with current COVID-19 transmissions at a high level, the county health department encourages everyone to wear masks indoors in public places.
— Stay home when you’re sick, even if you just have the sniffles.
— Get tested if you think you’ve been exposed or have symptoms.
Masks still required in schools
The Ottawa County health department order requiring masks for all public school students pre-K through sixth grade remains in effect until Jan. 2, 2022, and applies to all school events, including extracurricular activities and holiday events.
