LANSING (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Tuesday lengthened Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus emergency declaration by 23 days, through April, rather than adopt a 70-day extension she sought into mid-June.
Mask-wearing lawmakers approved the shorter extension by voice vote after undergoing screening procedures to enter the Senate and House chambers. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who presides over the Senate, wore an "Everybody Vs COVID-19" shirt.
Republicans said they had to act or else Whitmer's emergency declaration would expire under a 1976 law. But Democrats said it would not have lapsed because she issued a declaration last week that also includes a new disaster declaration, meaning legislators did not have to vote until April 29.
Another complexity is that a 1945 law, also cited in Whitmer's declarations and orders, gives a governor broad powers to unilaterally declare an emergency and when it has ended — without any legislative oversight.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in 2-3 weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Lengthening Whitmer's emergency is important because the original declaration is the basis for roughly 30 subsequent executive orders, including those telling people to stay home and closing schools and businesses.
Michigan has nearly 19,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. The state health department reported 118 additional deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 845.
The Legislature implemented screening and distancing procedures to limit legislators from potential exposure. Two lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while a third has died of suspected COVID-19.
"It's another tough 24 hours here in Michigan," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday. "We know that we are continuing on what is an upward trajectory at this point in time."
