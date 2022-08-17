People in Ottawa County are still continuing to get sick from shiga-toxin producing E. coli.
Last week, the Ottawa County health department reported that nine people became ill from exposure to the bacteria, and that at least four of them were hospitalized because of it.
“As of Aug. 16, there are 14 cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infection in Ottawa County,” the health department said. “Five cases are hospitalized; two cases have hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Test results are still pending for many of the cases and the investigation into the increase cases in the county is ongoing.”
As reported in a previous article, HUS is a rare but serious condition that is typically caused by the E. coli O:157: H7 variant. It can cause damage to the lining of the blood vessel walls, destroy red blood cells and cause kidney failure.
Typically, HUS is found in children under the age of 10. At least two of the hospitalized cases in Ottawa County are children.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) say they are investigating a recent increase in the number of illnesses related to E. coli bacteria in three counties: Ottawa, Kent and Oakland. MDHHS had received reports of 98 cases of E. coli infection in August, compared to 20 reported during the same time period in 2021.
The current investigation is in the early stages. Laboratory results have linked some of these cases to each other, state health officials said Tuesday.
“While reports of E. coli illness typically increase during the warmer summer months, this significant jump in cases is alarming,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “This is a reminder to make sure to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling to prevent these kinds of foodborne illness.”
People are encouraged to see their health care provider if they have any of the following symptoms: diarrhea (which can be bloody), severe stomach cramps, vomiting and a low-grade fever.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is encouraging everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from this serious illness. Prevention tips include: washing your hands with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, washing your fruits and vegetables, thoroughly cooking meats, avoiding cross-contamination with food, avoiding raw milk and other unpasteurized food products, and staying home if you are sick.
For more information about STEC, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.
