Local health systems say they are ready to reopen some services, while still taking every available precaution to keep patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Initially, COVID-19 made us change how we operate, and shutting down for a period of time for the safety of the community and safety of the staff was the right thing to do,” said Josh Troast, executive director at Heath Pointe in Grand Haven Township. “We’ve spent the last 6-8 weeks preparing to open back up.”
North Ottawa Community Hospital also dropped services while preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients that has yet to happen. Emergency services have been ongoing, but the numbers of patients, and thus revenue, has dropped, according to NOCH Chief Information Officer Jennifer VanSkiver.
As of Monday, 18 of 51 furloughed employees were back on the job at the Grand Haven hospital.
“We’re starting on a case-by-case basis to ramp back up,” VanSkiver said.
Troast said Health Pointe will be screening patients as they enter the building, will have masks for patients and staff members, have social distancing spots marked off in community areas, and will be bringing patients directly from registration into their room to mitigate the spread of germs.
NOCH also continues to monitor anyone who comes through the hospital doors.
Troast said Health Pointe has been operating at about 20 percent of its normal volume over the past several weeks.
“We’re scaling up significantly over the next 2-3 weeks,” he said Monday. “We’re going to start doing surgeries. We’re contacting patients for those backlogged in office procedures, radiology, exams. We’re ramping up our primary care face-to-face visits.”
VanSkiver said the hospital is also contacting doctors and individuals dealing with cases that could be put on hold for a short time but are now becoming urgent situations. For example, in the Breast Evaluation Center, women in high-risk categories are being welcomed back. That would include anyone who has had breast cancer in the past and has not had a mastectomy, has the BRCA1 gene, or has family members with breast cancer.
There are multiple factors that have been considered prior to opening services, Troast said. First, despite a growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Health Pointe’s parent organizations – Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital – have been monitoring other statistics, as well.
“Spectrum Health has ramped up its testing and is capable of more than 1,000 tests per day,” Troast said. “What’s significant is we’re staying consistent on our positive rate, which is anywhere from 10-12 percent, and we’re also watching the number of people being admitted to hospitals, which has stayed flat, as well.
“Keep in mind that the numbers (of confirmed cases) are cumulative over an eight-week span, and those numbers will continue to go up,” he explained. “That’s why it’s important to watch other statistics, such as the positive test rate and recovery rate.”
Many procedures that were OK to be pushed back originally have now become a higher priority, Troast said.
“When we shut things down, we did so because much of what we do here is elective, and to delay things 2-3 weeks is acceptable, but to delay things 3-4 months is not,” he said. “Think about screening mammography for a woman who has potential identification of breast cancer. That delays treatment which can increase mortality and morbidity rates in relation to that.
“We feel like we’re at a point with the governor’s executive orders where we can start to open things back up safely,” Troast added.
Health Pointe is also ramping up its virtual visits. While there are times when a doctor needs to see a patient in-person, virtual visits might be better for medication renewals, common colds, pink eye and other minor ailments.
More information on virtual visits can be found online at health-pointe.org, or on Facebook at HealthPointeICC.
VanSkiver says it is safe to come to the hospital with urgent situations, as anything related to COVID-19 is regulated to a completely separate area.
As of Monday, NOCH had no one hospitalized for COVID-19. VanSkiver said they have had two COVID-19 patients in the past, but did not use a ventilator in those situations.
“We have a low disease burden in our community and a very low burden in our hospital,” she said.
Information on the COVID-19 response at NOCH can be found at noch.org/main. aspx?id=6165.
Telehealth services are available through the North Ottawa Community Health System’s Urgent Care at 616-604-0096. Anyone who has at least mild symptoms and is interested in being screened for COVID-19 should call 616-935-7810.
