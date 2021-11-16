As the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays near, local hospitals are once again becoming overwhelmed with surging numbers of patients – with no sign of relief in sight.
That was the message from Jennifer VanSkiver, the chief communications officer for the Grand Haven-based North Ottawa Community Health System and North Ottawa Community Hospital.
“Our capacity has been at or double what we’ve seen several months ago – and that’s in-patient, ICU and our emergency department,” she said. “We’re entering full-on flu season, in addition to COVID and everything else. And, of course, we’re dealing with labor shortages across the board. So, in some cases, there are beds but no people to staff them, so that’s been really difficult.”
VanSkiver said a group of West Michigan hospitals have resumed weekly meetings that were originally started during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have regional calls so we have a local touchpoint to see where we’re at, because the statewide data lags,” she said. “This gives us a real-time perspective. And all of us, regardless of our size or where we are, everyone is experiencing the same thing. It’s very difficult.”
VanSkiver said North Ottawa Community Hospital has documented several cases of influenza, in addition to a local uptick in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. She warns that people need to take precautions as they prepare to celebrate the holidays.
“People feel like there’s some restoration of normalcy right now, but that’s totally untrue,” VanSkiver said. “You need to look at hospitals as an indicator of health of a region, and we are very full, with all kinds of cases.”
In Ottawa County, there have been nearly 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day over the past week.
She knows that it sounds like a broken record, but VanSkiver said unvaccinated patients continue to make up a majority of those hospitalized due to COVID-19.
“At every hospital in the area, an overwhelming majority – 80 percent or higher – are unvaccinated individuals,” she said. “We show up every day to do what we can to save lives, but we can’t ignore the data. We can’t ignore what’s happening. We have to identify where the issues are, and that’s how you solve problems, and that’s why we’re pleading with people to get their vaccinations.
“Make these decisions for yourself,” she added. “And if not, then for your neighbor.”
