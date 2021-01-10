The State of Michigan recently approved COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line essential workers, teachers and those age 65 and over.
That creates significant challenges locally, according to Jen VanSkiver, chief communications officer with North Ottawa Community Health Systems.
"Unfortunately, many vaccination sites across the state, including Ottawa County Public Health Department and North Ottawa Community Health System, have not been given enough of the vaccine to even schedule appointments."
VanSkiver said that the newly eligible group of residents number in the tens of thousands in Ottawa County alone.
"While it is a wonderful sign that so many in the community are anxious to do their part, it is frustrating that distribution of vaccine is not keeping pace with demand, and puts vaccination sites that are otherwise ready to go, in a very difficult position."
VanSkiver said the state's method of distribution is to look week-to-week at how many vaccinations were given in the seven previous days, and replacing those vaccines that were used up over that time.
"However, vaccination sites need to be sure they have enough inventory on hand well ahead of time to address not only the pent up demand heading our way, but also simultaneously finishing vaccinating those waiting boosters, like doctors, nurses and EMS providers," she said.
NOCH has submitted a request for more vaccines, but has not yet received that supply.
"We are proud to have been among only a small number of hospitals to complete vaccination clinics for our staff in a matter of days," VanSkiver said. "And prouder still to have made our surplus immediately available to independent physician groups, dentists and staff at our local Free Health Clinic in an effort to inoculate as many medical professionals in our community as quickly as possible so they can continue caring for you safely and without further interruption.
"In the meantime, we ask for the public’s patience. When have confirmation that it’s on the way, we will announce to local media and on social media that we have opened scheduling at noch.org for those who are eligible to make appointments."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.