CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Like many, Joel Connaway never thought once he would contract COVID-19.
At 53, Connaway was in good health. Very active, he enjoyed hiking and the outdoors. He didn’t have underlying health issues. When a friend mentioned how serious the novel coronavirus was, he shook it off and said he wouldn’t get it.
“(S)he kept telling me, ‘Joel, this is serious ...’” I reminded her I wouldn’t get it and went on with my daily life.
“It was less than two weeks before I got sick. I was at the Last Day Testimonies for the Men’s Walk to Emmaus around mid-March. A week or so later, I received an email saying someone there had tested positive for COVID-19, but I didn’t want to quit going around people or going anywhere. I was told to stay home, this is real. But, I kept saying, ‘I won’t get it.’”
Shortly after, Connaway had a sinus infection for about a week. Then he experienced coughing. He got progressively weaker. He had himself tested for the coronavirus. The test result came back negative. Still, like most who show negative, he was advised to quarantine for two weeks at home.
He felt terrible for several days, then great for one day. The following day, he went downhill.
Connaway’s sister begged him to call 911. She took matters in her own hands, calling an ambulance and begging her brother to get in it.
“I waited two weeks until I finally went to the doctor. By that time, one lung was completely full of fluid and the other partially,” Connaway said. “I was told that I wouldn’t have made it another night.”
He was taken to Reid Health in Richmond, where he remained on Thursday. He texted for this article.
He spent nearly 10 days on a ventilator. The staff took him off but had to put him back on.
Now, Connally is off the ventilator. Then he had to relearn how to breathe, swallow and use his hands and feet, and to walk. He developed neuropathy, prickly pain in his hands and feet. His skin is extremely dry and he has to constantly put lotion on his hands and feet.
“It has been a long, hard journey. I am doing physical therapy several hours a day, which is a huge step for me, to come home. The nurses who have taken care of me over the last couple weeks have been angels. I am so thankful for how good they have been to me.”
Connaway is doing physical, speech and occupational health therapy this week.
“I was so sedated, laying there for days and they took care of me. When they knew I couldn’t move they would take time out and sit and talk with me and feed me ice chips, which was all I could have for days. They worked so hard to make me comfortable and help me win this battle. It was definitely humbling.”
He has some words of advice for those who don’t think COVID-19 is serious.
“Be careful. I kept saying this isn’t that bad. It isn’t going to get me. Then I ended up on that ventilator, basically dead for many days. God has been so good to me. Through all of this I’ve learned so much.”
