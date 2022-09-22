In 2021, 30 of the 33 people who died by suicide in Ottawa County were men.
County mental health professionals set out to address that trend, and have partnered with Man Therapy Michigan as a way to connect with men who are in need of help.
“We’ve really struggled to find ways to creatively reach men and their mental health needs,” said Amy Sheele, a health educator for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Men have a tendency to bury their feelings, she said. The Man Therapy Michigan website is a place where men can confidentially learn about mental health and suicide, and take a 20-point “Head Inspection,” which allows them to learn how to improve their mental health.
Man Therapy Michigan uses humor in an attempt to reach men about this very serious topic. The website’s tag line reads, “You can’t fix your mental health with duct tape.”
“The state of Michigan did a lot of research on this site, and it’s a really neat way to engage men, a unique way to get them to explore mental health treatments and resources,” Sheele said. “I love this site because it uses humor and takes a lighthearted approach to something very serious. I really appreciate that.
“We know that there’s a disproportionate number of males dying by suicide, and we felt this was a specific intervention for that,” she added. “And those numbers hold true statewide and nationwide – men die in much greater numbers in death by suicide.”
While the website is completely anonymous, the county’s health department does receive reports from those who visit it.
“They are able to provide data for us, so we can pull Ottawa County data and find out how many people are using this site, what their interests are, what they clicked on,” Sheele explained, “so we’ll know if a lot of them are veterans, or if people are interested in substance abuse or stress and anxiety. This will help us see what other messages we need to get out in front of the community.”
The “Head Inspection” allows you to answer 20 questions covering topics from sleep to appetite, stress, anger and depression. It takes less than five minutes to complete, Sheele said, and at the end your results include a personalized video from the website’s fictional host, Dr. Rich Mahogany.
Check out the website by visiting mantherapy.org.
