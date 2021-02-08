GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer is preparing to launch a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week at its stores throughout Michigan, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses by week’s end.
The vaccines will be administered to Michiganders 65 years and older who have pre-registered through the company’s vaccine registration process.
“We are very proud of the role our stores and pharmacies continue to play in this massive effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19,” Meijer President/CEO Rick Keyes said. “As a pharmacy partner to both the state of Michigan and the federal government, we have been able to receive vaccines and quickly administer doses to thousands of people in our communities, usually within 72 hours.”
During the past few weeks, Meijer has conducted vaccine clinics in numerous counties throughout the state, administering up to 1,200 vaccines in a single day at some stores. Since its first clinic opened Jan. 15, the Grand Rapids-based retailer has administered more than 20,000 doses in Michigan and more than 30,000 doses overall, primarily to seniors age 65 and older.
This week’s aggressive vaccine schedule is possible through partnerships with several counties and cities in Michigan, along with doses received from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The importance of these clinics is not lost on our team members and patients – it’s a very emotional experience for everyone involved,” said Jason Beauch, vice president of pharmacy for Meijer.
The vaccine clinics conducted by Meijer are not open to walk-ups. Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text “COVID” to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com, or visit their local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register.
Meijer encourages anyone interested in receiving the vaccine to register, as it intends to eventually offer the vaccine to all Michiganders eligible via the CDC guidelines in the coming weeks and months. Meijer is not releasing the location of the clinics as registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location once an appointment window becomes available for them.
