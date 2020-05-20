NORTON SHORES — As Mercy Health and Mercy Health Physician Partners begin to resume time-sensitive procedures and health care services, local Mercy Health Physician Partners locations reopened on Monday, May 18.
The locations that reopened include Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice and Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive, in addition to East Beltline, Rivertown and Sparta clinics.
These locations join another nine offices that have remained open for patients with no symptoms of fever or upper respiratory illness, or who have preventive care appointments, including Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine, Suite 103 in Grand Haven.
Six other Mercy Health Urgent Care locations remain open to see patients with upper respiratory and COVID-19 symptoms, as well as regular urgent care needs. Walk-ins are still welcome. Patients will be screened upon entry for symptoms of COVID-19. These locations include Mercy Health Urgent Care Sherman in Muskegon.
Patients experiencing fever or upper respiratory symptoms should still call their primary care physician for additional guidance.
“As our patients’ health and safety remain our top priority, we encourage patients with concerns about their health to call their doctor first, who can provide guidance on accessing the right care,” said Kristen Brown, MD, president, Mercy Health Physician Partners. “Our phone lines are open and doctors are here and ready to help.”
For a complete list of offices that remain temporarily closed, visit www.MercyHealth.com/ cancellations.
If patients do not have a primary care provider, they can visit www.FindaMercyHealthDoctor.com.
Patients coming to a physician office or Urgent Care, if possible, should come on their own. Mercy Health is working hard minimize the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19 and, if possible, those accompanying the patient are asked to remain in their vehicle.
For up-to-date information, visit www.MercyHealth.com/COVID19.
Hackley offers COVID-19 curbside testing
MUSKEGON – Hackley Community Care opened a COVID-19 curbside testing site at their clinic on May 4. The facility, located at 2700 Baker Street in Muskegon Heights, is equipped for curbside testing with persons remaining in their vehicles.
The site is available to current HCC patients and new patients experiencing COVID-related symptoms. Persons wanting to be tested must call 231-737-1335 for a screening and telehealth visit with a medical provider before utilizing the curbside testing site. If the provider determines a test is necessary, they will schedule the test and you will be informed of your testing time.
The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
