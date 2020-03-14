LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Saturday that eight adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
The cases include:
- Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
- Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.
- Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Washtenaw County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
