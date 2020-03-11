LANSING (AP) — Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday agreed to $321 million in spending that will be used to combat the coronavirus, provide financial assistance for certain adults to go to community college and partially revive the state's tourism campaign.
The supplemental bills won bipartisan approval from the Republican-led House and could be passed by the GOP-controlled Senate on Thursday. The Democratic governor will sign the legislation.
