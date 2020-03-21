LANSING — As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, there are 238 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, according the Michigan Department of Health of Human Services.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared to move closer to favoring a “shelter in place” order to help stem the spread of the coronavirus during appearances Friday on MSNBC and CNN.
On Saturday, state officials announced confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan had 787, with at least five deaths. The fifth person who died was in Detroit City.
The Allegan County Health Department reported the first positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Allegan County on Saturday. The resident is an 85-year-old who is currently hospitalized.
“With this positive, we know that COVID-19 is in our community,” said Angelique Joynes, an Allegan County Health Officer. “The community has done a great job of applying social distancing and personal hygiene habits. Please continue to be diligent so we can slow the spread of COVID-19.”
A 50-year-old Oakland County man died Friday, March 20, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a statement from the Oakland County Health Division.
The man, who had underlying health conditions, was the fourth person in Michigan whose death is linked to the coronavirus pandemic and the first in Oakland County, reported The Detroit News.
The first three deaths involved Wayne County residents with underlying medical conditions. They include a Southgate man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and an 81-year-old woman, both from Detroit, according to officials on Thursday.
Asked by host Katy Tur why the state had not issued such an order, Whitmer said the situation is “moving quickly” and “evolving,” and Michigan has been learning from governors in California, which has already issued such an order, and is in conversations with Illinois, where such an order is expected soon. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo also told residents Friday to stay home except for essential business.
There are now 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
The state released data showing 238 new cases as of 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
One new case was confirmed in Ottawa County Friday. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said the case is an adult female with no other information yet. OCDPH officials are working on the investigation and identifying contacts. This is the second confirmed case in Ottawa County. Ottawa County previously had one positive case, the patient was discharged from Holland Hospital on Monday, March 16.
There are no new cases in Allegan County.
Holland Hospital has a free COVID-19 screening hotline in an effort to protect patients, the public and medical staff in the region. People experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath or concerned they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, should call the hospital’s free screening hotline, 616-394-2080, from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Michigan’s first two cases were reported on Tuesday, March 10.
Since the first positive cases were confirmed on March 10, Whitmer has closed K-12 schools, limited gatherings to no more than 50 people and shuttered restaurants and bars — all in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
Across the state, hospital, state and commercial labs are processing about 1,000 coronavirus tests a day, including roughly 300 a day at the state lab in Lansing, according to Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
