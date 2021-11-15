LANSING — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six months Monday amid a fourth surge of infections, while state officials celebrated reaching a key vaccination goal.
The number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases was 3,040. That was up from 2,111 two weeks earlier, a sharp 44 percent rise that — combined with a weekly case rate that was eighth highest in the U.S. — led health leaders to again plead with people to get vaccinated.
