The State of Michigan announced an additional 851 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 154 deaths attributed to the virus, on Saturday, May 3.
That brings the state totals to 43,207 confirmed cases and 4,020 deaths.
As of May 1, the state reports 15,659 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health dashboard shows a total of 308 cases, up from 300 confirmed cases on Friday. Ten percent of those who have contracted the virus required hospitalization, and 66 people have recovered from the virus.
According to the dashboard, there are 23 confirmed cases in the 49417 zip code (Grand Haven) and 14 confirmed cases in the 49456 zip code (Spring Lake/Ferrysburg).
