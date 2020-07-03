The State of Michigan on Saturday announced an additional 460 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three deaths attributed to the virus.
That brings the state's total to 65,135 confirmed cases and 5,969 deaths.
The state reported that as of June 26, 51,099 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said the county's total positive COVID-19 cases now numbers 1,096, an increase of 15 over Friday's count. The county's death total due to the coronavirus remains at 51, with 852 people having recovered from the virus.
Michigan garage sale may have exposed attendees to virus
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Health officials in Michigan on Thursday said that people who went to a garage sale near the community of Charlotte last weekend may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The Lansing State Journal r eported that the Barry-Eaton Health District said in a news release that a person who was working at the garage sale on the West Kalamo Highway from June 26 until June 28 reported having symptoms of the virus.
According to the health district, it is not clear if items purchased or handled at such a sale are infectious. But the district urged those who attended the sale to sanitize anything they bought there with a disinfectant approved for use against the virus that causes COVID-19. Clothing and other cloth items can be machine washed and dried, the district said.
People who attended the garage sale should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus including cough, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue.
