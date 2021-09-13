The State of Michigan reported 6,093 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday. The average number of new cases over that time is 2,031 per day.
In addition, 29 deaths were announced by the state; that total includes nine deaths that were identified during a Vital Records review.
In Ottawa County, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 33,427, with 399 confirmed deaths and 1,130 people hospitalized due to the virus.
Currently, the average number of cases per day over the past week stands at 101.57. Ottawa County remains in the "High" risk transmission category.
After just 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and June and 297 in July, that number jumped to 1,820 in August, and is at 1,125 midway through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.