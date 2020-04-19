The State of Michigan announced 633 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 19, along with 83 additional deaths.
The state's totals now stand at 31,424 confirmed cases and 2,391 deaths.
As of April 17, 3,237 people had recovered from the virus.
Ottawa County now has 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ten of those cases are in the 49417 zip code (Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Robinson Township), while the 49456 zip code (Spring Lake, Ferrysburg, Spring Lake Township) has less than 10 cases.
A sixth death in Ottawa County was announced Sunday, while 19 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.