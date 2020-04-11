The Michigan Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11, along with 111 deaths.
That brings the state's total to 23,993 confirmed cases and 1,392 deaths.
Ottawa County has 64 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with two deaths. The most recent death was a man in his late 70s with underlying health conditions, who died Friday.
The Ottawa County Health Department now has an interactive dashboard keeping track of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
As of Saturday, 23 of the 65 total confirmed cases required hospitalizations.
The confirmed cases are broken down by zip code, with Grand Haven (49417), Spring Lake (49456) and Nunica (49448) all featuring less than 10 confirmed cases; West Olive (49460) does not have a confirmed case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.