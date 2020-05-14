After a week of less than 500 new cases a day, the State of Michigan reported 1,191 new cases Thursday, along with 73 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
That brings the statewide totals to 49,582 confirmed cases and 4,787 COVID-19 deaths.
The state hasn't updated the number of people recovered from the virus since May 8; that number was last reported as 22,686.
Ottawa County cases, according to the state, now stand at 551, with 28 deaths. The county has seen an additional 61 cases in the past two days.
Hospitalization rate among those in Ottawa County who have tested positive for COVID-19 stands at 8 percent, and 153 people are listed as having recovered from the virus.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has conducted 6,949 laboratory tests.
