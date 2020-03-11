EAST LANSING (AP) — Michigan State University is suspending face-to-face classes and moving to online instruction after the state's first two cases of coronavirus were announced.
The move will last until April 20. School officials on Wednesday said they learned of a "probable case linked to our campus," which local health officials are investigating. The potential infection had not been confirmed by testing.
