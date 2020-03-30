The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan now totals nearly 6,500.
The number of virus-related deaths in the state has risen to 184, after 52 more were reported Monday.
The state health department has confirmed a total of 6,498 cases, with 1,012 reported Monday.
Ottawa County has 28 cases confirmed and no deaths.
The state median age of those who have died as of Monday is 65. The age range is 25 to 97, according to the state data, with men accounting for 68 percent of those who died.
