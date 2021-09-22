The state health department on Wednesday reported 6,079 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 81 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Monday.
That pushes the state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases over the 1 million mark — 1,001,989 as of Wednesday.
And it's more than 3,000 new cases each day, Tuesday and Wednesday, up from about 2,400 new cases in the state Sept. 18-20.
Michigan's pandemic total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is 20,781.
The Ottawa County health department on Wednesday reported 247 new cases of the virus and two new deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday. That's an average of about 123 new cases per day. The seven-day average right now is about 91.5 new cases per day.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 37,177, with 34,087 recovered and 458 deaths.
The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high," the health department said Wednesday.
Muskegon County on Wednesday added 177 confirmed cases of the virus and six new deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday's report from the state health department. That's an average of about 88 new cases each day, up from about 60 per day for Sept. 18-20.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 18,535, with 395 deaths.
Health officer 'broken' after threats tied to mask order
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The public health officer in the Grand Rapids area said he's a victim of "brute mob hatred" after ordering masks in schools in Kent County to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Adam London told county commissioners that a woman tried to run his vehicle off the road in August immediately after the mask order. He is no longer making public appearances because of concerns about violence.
Angry residents have expressed their disgust about the order at public meetings. County commissioners can't overrule London.
"There is a sickness in America ... far more insidious than COVID," London said in an Aug. 22 email, two days after his mask order.
London's email was reported by the Michigan Advance and pursued by other news organizations.
"I need help. My team and I are broken," London wrote. "I'm about done. I've done my job to the best of my ability. I've given just about everything to Kent County, and now I've given some more of my safety. If you want to fire me, or censure me, or pass a resolution condemning me, by all means please proceed."
The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that London called authorities after the road incident.
"I want you to know that I will not needlessly expose myself (or my family for that matter) to the brute mob hatred that is crudely evident in a vocal and energized minority," London told commissioners.
Two Republican state lawmakers who have threatened to pull funding from the local health department because of the mask order are condemning the threats, WOOD-TV reported.
"Violence, and threats of violence, against public officials are unacceptable in civil society," said Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker.
