The state health department reported 1,265 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and eight more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, which also includes data from Sunday.
Therefore, Michigan's average new case count for Sunday and Monday was about 632 each day.
On Saturday, the Michigan health department reported 852 new confirmed cases and 88 deaths (84 were identified through a review of Vital Records).
As of Monday, Michigan has a pandemic total of 575,489 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus and a death toll of 15,158.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 10 new cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
The Ottawa County health department reported 36 new cases on Sunday and 35 new cases on Saturday. So, as of Monday, the county's total pandemic case count is now 21,944, with 20,170 considered recovered and 337 deaths related to COVID-19.
Muskegon County on Monday added 16 new confirmed cases and no new deaths since Saturday. The state health department says Muskegon County's total pandemic case count is now 10,485, with 304 deaths related to COVID-19.
MDHHS announces new program to help enhance state’s vaccine equity strategy
LANSING (contributed) — The Michigan Department of Health of Human Services (MDHHS) today announced a new program to enhance the state’s equity strategy to reach more Michiganders with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am excited to announce initiatives that will help enhance the state’s equity strategy and allow us to get more vulnerable Michiganders vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Workers in higher risk agricultural settings have been adversely impacted by this pandemic. We also know that we need to remove barriers to vaccine access for our most vulnerable individuals in Michigan, including those with disabilities, lower income, and racial and ethnic minorities. These steps will allow our federally qualified health centers across the state to begin vaccinating and will prioritize vaccine allocation to partnerships and providers who are removing barriers to access. This strategy is important as we move forward with our goal to equitably vaccinate 70 percent of Michiganders over age 16 and over as quickly as possible.”
Starting immediately, mortuary service workers, who routinely work with infectious materials, will be able to be vaccinated as part of group 1A in accordance with CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations. In addition, 41 federally qualified health centers across the state will start receiving vaccine allocations to help vaccinate individuals age 65 and older. These community health centers are located in medically underserved areas to provide high-quality, affordable and comprehensive medical services to everyone – regardless of who they are, where they come from or their ability to pay.
Currently persons 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated across the state. Providers with specific plans to remove barriers to access across the state will also be allowed to request vaccine for people age 60 and up.
Additionally, workers in food processing and agricultural settings, about 79,000 Michiganders, will be able to be vaccinated as of March 1. This will help ensure the health and safety of Michigan’s essential food and agriculture workers and keep the state’s food supply chain moving.
MDHHS recently announced the state’s strategy to get 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and older vaccinated as quickly as possible. The strategy is being guided by the following principles:
— All Michiganders have equitable access to vaccines.
— Vaccine planning and distribution is inclusive and actively engages state and local government, public and private partners; and draws upon the experience and expertise of leaders from historically marginalized populations.
— Communications are transparent, accurate, and frequent public communications to build public trust.
— Data is used to promote equity, track progress and guide decision making.
— Resource stewardship, efficiency, and continuous quality improvement drive strategic implementation.
Updated vaccine prioritization guidance can be found on Michigan’s COVID-19 website.
UN authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
By Maria Cheng/AP medical writer
TORONTO — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.
In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.
The WHO's green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine is only the second one the U.N. health agency has issued after authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. Monday's announcement should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable people.
"Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk," said Dr Mariângela Simão, the WHO's Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected about 109 million people worldwide and killed at least 2.4 million of them. But many of the world's countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich nations are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorized in more than 50 countries, including Britain, India, Argentina and Mexico. It is cheaper and easier to handle than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which needs deep cold storage that is not widespread in many developing nations. Both vaccines require two shots per person, given weeks apart.
Last week, WHO vaccine experts recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over age 18, including in countries that have detected variants of COVID-19.
But that was contrary to the recommendation from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said countries that had identified a virus variant first seen in South Africa should be "cautious" in their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, suggesting that other shots be prioritized instead.
The AstraZeneca vaccine forms the bulk of COVAX's current stockpile and concerns were recently raised after an early study suggested it might not prevent mild and moderate disease caused by the variant first seen South Africa. Last week, South Africa scaled back its planned rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, opting instead to use an unlicensed shot from Johnson & Johnson for its health care workers.
COVAX has already missed its own goal of beginning coronavirus vaccinations in poor countries at the same time that shots were rolled out in rich countries. Numerous developing countries have rushed in recent weeks to sign their own private deals to buy vaccines, unwilling to wait for COVAX.
WHO and its partners, including the vaccines alliance GAVI, have not said which countries will receive the first doses from COVAX. But an initial plan showed a handful of rich countries that have signed multiple private vaccine deals, including Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, are also scheduled to receive early doses from COVAX.
Some public health experts called that "very problematic" and attributed it to COVAX's flawed design, which allowed donor countries to double dip by purchasing vaccines from the program while also signing their own commercial deals.
"Canada has ordered enough doses to supply their population about five times over and now they're looking to accept their share of doses from COVAX, which would otherwise be given to poor nations," said Anna Marriott, health policy lead for Oxfam International.
WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said rich countries that have signed up to receive vaccines from COVAX won't have their requests denied.
"The COVAX facility is not going to penalize countries," she said in early February.
After pledging more than $400 million to COVAX last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was always his country's intention to get vaccines through COVAX.
Marriott said rich countries planning to take doses from COVAX should reconsider their intentions, given their earlier calls of support for the effort's goal of equal access to vaccines for all the world's nations, rich or poor.
"It seems quite hypocritical," she said. "Rich countries with their own supplies should make the right call and not take vaccines from countries who are really in a dire situation."
