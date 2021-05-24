The state health department reported 1,378 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. The report includes data from Sunday as well.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 884,580, with 18,953 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department on Monday reported 13 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It reported 26 new cases on Saturday and 17 new cases on Sunday.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 32,544, with 29,813 recovered and a death toll of 411. The county's seven-day average number of new cases has slipped to less than 42 per day.
Muskegon County's total number of confirmed cases of the virus is 15,951, with a pandemic death toll of 350, the state health department reported Monday.
Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday loosened COVID-19 workplace safety rules so fully vaccinated employees can go without a mask and disregard distancing requirements.
Industry-specific regulations were rescinded. Restaurants and bars, for instance, can reopen pool tables and dance floors. Cleaning standards were softened.
As expected, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration also lifted a requirement that employers prohibit onsite work if employees' job can be done remotely — clearing the way for a return to offices.
"The law no longer requires remote work," the Democratic governor said during a news conference at furniture manufacturer Steelcase in Grand Rapids. "I want to thank the employers who are taking this seriously and working with their employees to navigate things like child care and the work-life balance and ongoing personal health concerns."
The revised emergency regulations will expire in October. Employers must continue to have a written coronavirus preparedness and response plan, and conduct a daily entry self-screening protocol for all entering employees or contractors. Records must be kept for six months.
Employers must require unvaccinated workers to wear face coverings when they cannot consistently maintain 6 feet of separation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.