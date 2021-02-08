The state health department reported 1,769 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, which also includes data from Sunday.
Therefore, the daily average of new confirmed cases of the virus for the two-day period was less than 900.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 569,417, with 14,905 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department reported 12 new cases of the virus but no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. The county health department reported 32 new cases of the virus on Saturday and again on Sunday.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 21,633, with 19,579 recovered and 331 deaths.
Muskegon County on Monday added 17 new confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since Saturday. The county's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 10,390, with 303 deaths, according to the state health department.
Meijer expands COVID vaccination slots in Michigan
LANSING (AP) — Meijer said Monday it is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations across Michigan this week, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses to people age 65 and older by week's end.
The announcement came more than three weeks after the retailer began immunizations at a limited number of its pharmacies in Wayne County. Residents can pre-register by sending a text message, going online or visiting a Meijer pharmacy.
Meijer reported administering more than 20,000 doses since its first clinic on Jan. 15, primarily to seniors. Last month, it was chosen by the state to directly receive and administer vaccines under a federal program.
The Grand Rapids-based retailer said it is able to vaccinate more people this week in part due to partnerships with several counties and cities. It did not release which stores have vaccines, saying registered customers will be contacted with an appointment window.
Meijer President/CEO Rick Keyes said the pharmacies usually can administer doses within 72 hours of receipt.
In Michigan, people age 65 or older, health care workers and some other essential workers such as teachers are eligible to get the vaccine. The state wants 70 percent of those 16 and up vaccinated by year's end, but says the process could speed up if more doses become available.
