The state health department on Monday reported 13,999 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan and 160 deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday's report.
That's about 4,666 new cases per day for the three-day period, Dec. 18-20. That is down from the previous report on Friday of 6,324 per day, and the 5,861 per day reported last Wednesday.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,434,837, with 25,984 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Monday there were 276 new cases of the virus and four more deaths related to COVID-19 since its update on Friday. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 54,068, with more than 47,000 recovered and 619 deaths.
Ottawa County's seven-day average of new daily cases of COVID-19 was at about 139 as of Monday. It was at 176 per day a week ago and 330 per day two weeks ago.
Muskegon County on Monday saw 420 new confirmed cases and eight deaths related to COVID-19 since the state health department's report a week ago. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 28,429, with 493 deaths related to COVID-19.
Detroit struggles with COVID vaccination rate after year
DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is approaching the one-year anniversary of its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines as officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated or receive booster shots.
More than 424,000 doses have been administered to residents age 5 and older since frontline medical worker and first responders began receiving vaccines on Dec. 23, 2020.
Over that time, more than 4,330 vaccinations clinics have been held at 513 locations in Detroit.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, more than 2,600 Detroit residents have died from the disease. But the city's vaccination rate of 44 percent, which includes children 5 and older, still is far below Michigan's overall rate.
Detroit's rate has to reach 70 percent to achieve community immunity, according to Denise Fair Razo, the city's chief public health officer.
"The vaccines are the best means we have of preventing severe illness," Fair Razo said "We need Detroiters to step up like they always do, because being unvaccinated has consequences for our entire community."
City workers and volunteers have gone to nearly 400,000 homes with information about vaccines and are vaccinating about 200 residents each day in their homes, Fair Razo said.
"Plus, we have a drive-through site and extended hour sites, weekend sites, sites at churches, schools and stores," she said. "Walk-ins are welcome. It's no longer acceptable or even appropriate to wait to get vaccinated."
Of special concern is the approach of the Christmas and New Year's holiday period when many families and friends spend time together indoors.
"Consider avoiding large indoor gatherings," Fair Razo said. "But if you can't, take precautions such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing your hands. I would also recommend getting tested before you gather, no more than 72 hours in advance."
