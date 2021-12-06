The state health department on Monday reported 16,590 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan and 127 deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday's report.
That's 5,530 new cases per day over the three-day period, Dec. 4-6, down from the 9,221 average for Dec. 2-3 reported Friday.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,353,156, with 24,494 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County health department reported Monday that there were 557 new cases of the virus and eight deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday. That brings the county's pandemic total number of cases to 51,515, with 43,142 recovered and 576 deaths.
Ottawa County's seven-day average number of new cases, as of Monday, is about 287. That's up from the daily average of 201 reported a week ago.
Muskegon County added 314 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths in the past three days, the state health department reported Monday. The county's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 27,198, with 464 deaths related to COVID-19.
How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant? The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven't yet, get a booster if you're eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.
For all the attention omicron is getting, the overwhelming cause of infections and deaths in many places remains the extra-contagious delta variant.
"Delta is the real risk right now. Omicron is an uncertain threat," Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press. Regardless of the coronavirus type, Collins said "we do know what to do."
It will take a few weeks to learn key aspects about this latest variant, including whether it's more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity — and if so, how by much.
In the meantime, "what we need to do is add more layers of protection," says Dr. Julie Vaishampayan of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. That's especially important with holiday travel and gatherings around the corner.
A booster shot is one of those layers. The added dose triggers a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies. Even if the antibodies don't prove quite as effective against omicron as they are against other variants, simply having more of them might compensate — in addition to bolstering protection against delta.
In addition to masking, avoiding crowds and improving ventilation, testing is another protective step. That's recommended for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or was potentially exposed to the virus. But it also could help ensure safety before holiday gatherings, even if everyone attending has been vaccinated, Vaishampayan says.
The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.
