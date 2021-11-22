The state health department on Monday reported 17,008 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 83 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Friday's report.
That is an average of about 5,669 new cases each of the past three days, down from the average of more than 7,000 new daily cases last week.
As of Monday, the state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is 1,259,261, with 23,515 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 660 new cases of the virus and no COVID-19-related deaths since Friday.
Ottawa County is averaging about 291 new cases each day for the past seven days. That's down from the seven-day average of 307 new cases reported Friday, but up slightly from the 283 daily average reported a week ago.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 47,703, with nearly 40,800 recovered and 541 deaths. The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high."
Booster doses authorized for ages 18 and up
LANSING (contributed) — Following FDA approval, recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the endorsement of the CDC director, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging all eligible Michiganders to get a Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received their primary COVID-19 vaccines.
"Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and now we can protect ourselves further from COVID-19 which is currently surging in our state,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "There is an ample supply of vaccines available, and we urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose as soon as possible."
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different type of booster vaccine. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. Consult your health care provider if there is a question which vaccine is appropriate for you.
Michiganders should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with them when getting their booster dose, which are available at any vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible free at the Michigan Immunization Portal.
To obtain their record, Michiganders must create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government issued photo ID such as a driver's license, state ID or passport. If you do not have records in the portal contact your health care provider or local health department.
As previously recommended, Michiganders with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of people who are immunocompromised to their initial vaccine series.
To date, more than 5.6 million Michiganders ages 5 and older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines. Michigan is making good progress on boosters and third doses, with over 1.1 million administered to date, making the state seventh nationwide in booster doses.
From January to Nov. 5, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 88 percent of COVID cases, 88.2 percent of hospitalizations and 87.7 percent of deaths. Many Michiganders are still in need of the extra protection provided by booster doses, including residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread quickly and extra protection is strongly recommended.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.
