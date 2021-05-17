The state health department reported 2,230 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. That includes two-days' worth of data, from Sunday and Monday.
It pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 876,854, with 18,627 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department reported 27 new cases of the virus on Monday, 42 on Sunday and 46 on Saturday, with three deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday's report.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 32,245, with a death toll of 401. The county's seven-day average number of new cases is now about 71 per day.
The state health department on Monday reported Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 15,652, with 346 deaths. That's nearly 150 new cases and three deaths since Friday.
