The state health department reported 2,716 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 33 deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan on Monday.
The report includes data from Sunday as well, so the average number of new cases for the two-day period is 1,358 per day.
Monday's report pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 865,349, with 18,239 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department reported 25 new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Monday. The county reported 69 new cases on Saturday and 38 on Sunday, and one death related to COVID-19 over the weekend.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 31,691, with 26,920 recovered and a death toll of 395. The county's seven-day average number of new cases continues to trend down, now at about 90 per day.
Muskegon County added 158 confirmed cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 since Friday's report, the state health department reported Monday. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 15,233, with 336 deaths.
