The Ottawa County health department on Monday reported 28 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on July 15. That equates to an average of seven new cases per day over the past four days.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.
As of Monday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,056, with 32,468 recovered and 433 deaths.
The state health department presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays. Last Friday, the state reported 881 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since its previous report on July 13.
As of July 16, Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is 897,598, with 19,848 deaths.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of cases, as of July 16, is 16,369, with 371 deaths related to COVID-19.
Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
TORONTO — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.
Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the U.S. has not yet announced similar plans to lift restrictions for Canadians trying to enter via the land border for discretionary travel. Canadians are able to fly into the United States with a negative COVID-19 test.
Asked in Washington if the U.S. would reciprocate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about resuming travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. ... I wouldn't look at it through a reciprocal intention."
Canadian officials also announced that children who aren't vaccinated but are traveling with vaccinated parents won't have to quarantine, but will have to avoid group activities.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also said a ban on direct flights from India will be extended to Aug. 21 because of the delta variant. "The situation in India is still very serious," he said.
Trudeau said last week that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of mid-August for nonessential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.
Trudeau noted Canada continues to lead G20 countries in vaccination rates, with approximately 80 percent of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and over 50 percent of those eligible fully vaccinated.
In the early days of the pandemic, the U.S. and Canadian governments closed the more than 5,500-mile (8,800-kilometer) border to nonessential traffic. With increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, some were annoyed the two governments hadn't laid out plans to fully reopen the border.
Canada began easing its restrictions earlier this month, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians or permanent legal residents to return Canada without quarantining. But among the requirements are a negative test for the virus before returning, and another once they get back.
Pressure has been mounting on Canada to continue to ease the restrictions at the border, which have been in effect since March 2020. Providing exemptions for travel into Canada amid the pandemic is politically sensitive and Trudeau is expected to call a federal election next month.
Canadian officials have said they would like 75 percent of eligible Canadian residents to be fully vaccinated before loosening border restrictions for tourists and business travelers. The Canadian government expects to have enough vaccine delivered for 80 percent of eligible Canadians to be fully vaccinated by the end of July. The U.S. only allowed for exports of vaccines into Canada in early May.
Commercial traffic has gone back and forth normally between the two countries since the start of the pandemic.
The U.S. Travel Association estimates that each month the border is closed costs $1.5 billion. Canadian officials say Canada had about 22 million foreign visitors in 2019 — about 15 million of them from the United States.
Biden: 'Killing people' remark was call for big tech to act
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are "killing people" by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it "personally" and instead would act to save lives.
While companies like Facebook defend their practices and say they're helping people around the world access verified information about the shots, the White House says they haven't done enough to stop misinformation that has helped slow the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. to a trickle. It comes as the U.S. sees a rise in virus cases and deaths among those who haven't gotten a shot, in what officials call an emerging "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
Speaking at the White House, Biden insisted he meant "precisely what I said" when he said Friday of the tech giants that "they're killing people." But he said the point of his rhetoric was to ramp up pressure on the companies to take action.
"My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally that somehow I'm saying 'Facebook is killing people,' that they would do something about the misinformation," Biden said.
Biden's comments come as the White House has struggled to counteract resistance to getting a shot, particularly among younger and more Republican demographics. Fewer than 400,000 Americans are getting their first vaccine dose each day — down from a high of more than 2 million per day in April. More than 90 million eligible people have not received a dose.
The administration has increasingly seized on false or misleading information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines as a driver of that hesitance. It has referenced a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit that studies extremism, that linked a dozen accounts to spreading the majority of vaccine disinformation on Facebook.
"Facebook isn't killing people. These 12 people are out there giving misinformation, anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it, it's killing people," Biden said. "It's bad information."
In the view of the administration, criticizing the social media companies — who have come under mounting scrutiny in Washington over not just disinformation, but also antitrust and privacy practices — is a proxy for criticizing the originators of disinformation themselves. The White House has generally sought to avoid engaging directly with those spreading misinformation to avoid amplifying falsehoods.
"I'm not trying to hold people accountable. I'm trying to make people look at themselves, look in the mirror," Biden said, adding, "Think about that misinformation going to your son, your daughter, your relative."
Last week U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared misinformation about the vaccines a deadly threat to public health.
"Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation's health," Murthy said during remarks Thursday at the White House. "We must confront misinformation as a nation. Lives are depending on it."
Murthy said technology companies and social media platforms must make meaningful changes to their products and software to reduce the spread of false information while increasing access to authoritative, fact-based sources.
Too often, he said, the platforms are built in ways that encourage the spread of misinformation.
"We are asking them to step up," Murthy said. "We can't wait longer for them to take aggressive action."
Facebook on Friday responded to Biden's attack, with spokesperson Kevin McAlister saying, "The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period."
The company also released a blog post saying its internal research showed it was not responsible for Biden's missed vaccination goal. "The data shows that 85 percent of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19. President Biden's goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed."
White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Monday: "We're not in a war or battle against Facebook — we're in a battle with the virus." But she ramped up pressure on the companies to share information on how many Americans are exposed to misinformation on their platforms and how their secretive and powerful algorithms promote false content to users.
"Do you have access to information from these platforms as to who is receiving misinformation?" she asked. "I don't think that information has been released. Do you know how the algorithms are working at any of these platforms? I don't think that information has been released."
