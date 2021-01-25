The state health department reported 3,011 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 35 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Those numbers include data for Sunday and Monday, so the daily average of new cases for the two-day period is a little more than 1,500. Saturday's daily case count was 1,601, with 221 deaths (205 identified through a review of Vital Records).
It pushes Michigan's pandemic total for confirmed cases to 551,080, with 14,326 deaths.
Muskegon County on Monday added 36 new confirmed cases and no new deaths since Saturday's state health department report. The county's total case count is now 10,180, with 290 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 11 new cases of the virus Monday, 45 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday. That pushes the county's total pandemic case count to 20,877, with 18,057 recovered.
Ottawa County also saw seven more deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday, the county health department reported Monday. That brings the county's pandemic death toll to 317.
Vaccine shortage slows Michigan's effort to end pandemic
LANSING (AP) — If Michigan could administer 50,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day, it could hit its goal of inoculating 70 percent of people age 16 and older by August.
At the current rate, about 29,000 per day, it would not finish until a year from now.
The issue is limited supplies — something Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and health officials hope can be addressed as new President Joe Biden takes the helm amid the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history and as more contagious virus variants spread.
"That's our universal frustration," the Democratic governor said. "We have the capacity and the plan to do a lot more vaccinations quicker. But the federal government ... it's been hard. They have not gotten us what we need."
Whitmer said she is confident Michigan can do 50,000 vaccinations a day but is only getting about 60,000 doses a week of the Pfizer vaccine. The other COVID-19 vaccine, from Moderna, is going to residents and staff in long-term care facilities through a federal program. The state received permission to instead send 120,000 Moderna doses to hospitals and local health departments over this past week and the coming week.
Still, it is not enough. In the first six weeks of the monumental undertaking to inoculate 5.6 million residents, Michigan has gotten 182,000 doses a week on average — 52 percent of what is needed to inject 50,000 shots in arms per day. Both vaccines are designed to be given in two doses, three or four weeks apart.
In the last full week of President Donald Trump's term, Whitmer asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for permission to buy 100,000 doses from Pfizer, which makes the vaccine at its plant in Portage. It was not clear if she will renew the request with the Biden administration. Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said Biden is implementing a "clear national strategy" to increase production of vaccine supplies, and the governor is talking with his administration on how best to proceed.
Whitmer said she hopes two additional vaccines, from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, are authorized soon.
"Everyone who wants a vaccine is going to get one," she said. "Depending on how quickly we get those vaccines to the state, that's what going to determine how quickly we're going to be able to get to everyone."
Biden wants 100 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office. Some experts say his administration should strive for two or three times that number.
After a bumpy start, Michigan is vaccinating more people per capita than many states are. Its rate was 18th-highest Saturday, a marked improvement from when it was seventh-lowest less than three weeks ago.
Hospitals and local health departments, which are administering vaccines, say the process is going more smoothly, but demand far outpaces supply. Transitioning from Phase 1A, which includes 800,000 health care workers and long-term care staff and residents, to the elderly and frontline essential workers like teachers made nearly 1.7 million more people eligible.
"The biggest issue right now is getting more vaccine into our state," said Ruthanne Sudderth, senior vice president of public affairs and communications for the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. Health systems, especially large ones, could have a much higher ouput if they had more doses, she said.
Another problem is uncertainty over how many doses the U.S. government will give the state each week, which in turn creates unpredictability and timing issues for local entities trying to plan vaccine appointments.
In Wayne County, the state's biggest, the health department is still working to vaccinate a growing list of 15,000 to 17,000 health workers. Others awaiting shots include 20,000 school employees and 2,000 law enforcement and corrections officers. The agency has gotten 13,300 doses to date.
"I have the capacity to do 5,000 a day. But if I only get 1,000 doses and I cannot do anything beyond that, it means now my schedule has to be bumped," said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, the county's chief health strategist. "This is our main challenge. How do we maintain a steady frequency and a steady quantity of the vaccine?"
He said he realizes state officials are confronting the same weekly supply uncertainties, but it would be helpful to not have guesswork at the local level. Each Thursday, the county orders the maximum allowable amount from Pfizer: 4,875 doses.
The following Monday, it is told its weekly allotment. Once it was 975. Another week it was 1,950. Another time it was 2,925.
Receiving a steady amount "would make life much easier in terms of scheduling," Hammami said. "We feel and we know how frustrating this is for every person that is out there. But we all are going to practice patience to its limits because each one of us is handling the same conditions of uncertainty. It is something that we have to still live through until there is a resolution."
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
(AP) — Coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels, and the effort to snuff out COVID-19 is becoming an ever more urgent race between the vaccine and the mutating virus.
The government's top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the improvement in numbers around the country appears to reflect a "natural peaking and then plateauing" after a holiday surge, rather than the arrival of vaccines in mid-December.
Deaths are running at an average of just under 3,100 a day, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago. New cases are averaging about 170,000 a day after peaking at almost 250,000 on Jan. 11. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the U.S. has fallen to about 110,000 from a high of 132,000 on Jan. 7.
States that have been hot spots in recent weeks such as California and Arizona have shown similar improvements during the same period.
On Monday, California lifted regional stay-at-home orders in favor of county-by-county restrictions and ended a 10 p.m. curfew. The shift will allow restaurants and churches to resume outdoor operations and hair and nail salons to reopen in many places, though local officials could choose to impose stricter rules.
Elsewhere, Minnesota school districts have begun bringing elementary students back for in-person learning. Chicago's school system, the nation's third-largest district, had hoped to bring teachers back Monday to prepare for students to return next month, but the teachers union has refused.
"I don't think the dynamics of what we're seeing now with the plateauing is significantly influenced yet -- it will be soon -- but yet by the vaccine. I just think it's the natural course of plateauing," Fauci told NBC's "Today."
Nationwide, about 18 million people, or less than 6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine, including about 3 million who have gotten the second shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only slightly more than half of the 41 million doses distributed to the states by the federal government have been injected into arms, by the CDC's count.
Fauci also warned that the U.S. shouldn't let its guard down as variants that are more contagious take hold.
"We don't want to get complacent and think, 'Oh, things are going in the right direction, we can pull back a bit,'" he said.
The virus has killed over 419,000 Americans and infected more than 25 million. And health experts have warned that the more contagious and possibly more deadly variant sweeping through Britain will probably become the dominant source of infection in the U.S. by March. It has been reported in over 20 states so far. Another mutant version is circulating in South Africa.
The more the virus spreads, the more opportunities it has to mutate. The fear is that it will ultimately defeat the vaccines.
To guard against the new variants, President Joe Biden is adding South Africa to a list of more than two dozen countries whose residents are subject to coronavirus-related limits on entering the U.S.
Most non-U.S. citizens who have been to Brazil, Ireland, Britain and other European countries will be barred from entering the U.S. under the rules being reimposed by Biden after President Donald Trump had moved to relax them.
Fauci said scientists are already preparing to adjust COVID-19 vaccines to address the mutated versions that erupted in Britain and South Africa.
He said there is "a very slight, modest diminution" of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against those variants, but "there's enough cushion with the vaccines that we have that we still consider them to be effective" against both.
British authorities have said there is evidence that the variant circulating there may be more deadly than the original. Fauci called the South African variant even "more ominous," noting that test tube studies suggest monoclonal antibodies do not work as well as a treatment against it.
Moderna, the maker of one of the two vaccines being used in the U.S., announced on Monday that it is beginning to test a possible booster dose against the South African variant. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the move was out of "an abundance of caution" after preliminary lab tests suggested its shot produced a weaker immune response to that variant.
The vaccine rollout in the U.S. has been marked by disarray and confusion, with states complaining in recent days about shortages and inadequate deliveries that have forced them to cancel mass vaccination events and tens of thousands of appointments.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said city officials had set a goal of administering 300,000 shots last week but were able to give only 200,000 because of a lack of supply. If supplies were adequate, he said, the city could open large-scale vaccination centers at sports arenas that would allow it to increase to 500,000 shots per week.
"Here you have New York City ready to vaccinate at the rate of a half-million New Yorkers a week, but we don't have the vaccine to go with it," de Blasio said. "A lot of other places in the country are ready to do so much more. We need our federal government to lead the way."
