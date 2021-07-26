The Ottawa County health department on Monday reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on July 22. That equates to an average of a little more than 12 new cases per day over the four-day period of July 23-26, up from about eight per day for the previous three days.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.
As of Monday, the county's pandemic total number of cases is 33,130, with 32,499 recovered and 434 deaths.
The state health department's last report was Friday, when it listed 1,295 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 21 deaths related to COVID-19 since July 20. The average daily number of new confirmed cases in Michigan is on the rise — to more than 430 per day for the three-day period of July 21-23.
There have been 899,921 confirmed cases of the virus and a death toll of 19,883 in Michigan since March 2020.
The state health department on Friday reported that Muskegon County's pandemic total number of cases was 16,425, with 372 deaths.
VA mandates COVID vaccination for health care workers
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people.
The VA's move came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated.
At the VA, vaccines will be now mandatory for specified health care personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans, said VA Secretary Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.
Employees will have eight weeks to get vaccinated.
"It's the best way to keep veterans safe, especially as the delta variant spreads across the country," McDonough said in a statement. "Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19.
"With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise," he added.
The medical and health care groups issuing a call for mandatory vaccines included the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Nursing, the American Public Health Association and, for the first time, a nursing home industry group. LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit nursing homes and elder care facilities, had previously advocated educating nursing home employees about the benefits of getting their shots.
"Unfortunately, many health care and long-term care personnel remain unvaccinated," the groups said in a statement. "We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.