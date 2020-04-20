The state health department reported 576 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday, the fourth straight day the daily new case count has been below 1,000.
Monday's report pushes the state's total number of cases to 32,000.
There have been 2,468 deaths in Michigan from COVID-19, including 77 reported Monday and 83 reported Sunday.
The number of cases in Ottawa County is 119 as of Monday, with seven deaths. Two additional deaths in the county have been reported since Friday: a woman in her 90s and a man in his mid-80s.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Monday that there is a total of 124 lab-confirmed positive cases of the virus in the county.
Muskegon County's cumulative case count is 149 as of Monday, with seven deaths.
Reopening state stalled by lack of virus testing, Whitmer says
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's governor said Sunday she was eager to loosen businesses restrictions while also avoiding new flareups of the coronavirus illness that has killed more than 2,400 people in the state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a lack of virus testing supplies is delaying such steps, but she maintains most residents support her actions despite a protest drawing thousands of people to the Michigan Capitol this past week.
"Not going to the gas station to fill up your boat, so that you can go tooling around, is a sacrifice, but it is one that is worth it, because who among us wouldn't rather forgo jet-skiing or boating right now if it's going to save your grandparents or your neighbor's life?" Whitmer said on CNN's "State of the Union." "And that's precisely what the trade-off is in this moment."
Whitmer has faced pressure from protesters who don't like her orders to keep people at home and businesses closed because of the outbreak. President Donald Trump used Twitter on Friday to urge his supporters to "LIBERATE" Michigan and two other states led by Democratic governors.
Whitmer argued Sunday that Michigan has the capability to triple the level of testing being done, but are lacking needed supplies.
"If the federal government would use the Defense Production Act and say 'We're going to make every swab people need and we're gonna expedite creation of the reagents,' we would be able to know how prevalent COVID-19 is," she said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "It would take down the risks associated with taking action to reengage parts of our economy."
Hospitals and public officials have been encouraged by the trend of slower growth of new cases in Michigan, although stay-at-home orders and business restrictions remain in place. Whitmer said some rules could change May 1.
What's happening today:
As of noon Monday, there are more than 760,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 40,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 71,000 recoveries. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide. Worldwide, there have been 2.4 million cases and 166,000 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kent County have doubled over the past nine days, according to WZZM-TV, and health officials are reporting a recent climb in cases. As of Sunday, there were 503 cases and 25 deaths within the county. The 43 new cases reported Sunday is the second highest daily case count Kent County has seen since the pandemic first started. The majority of Kent County's cases are in the city of Grand Rapids. Dr. Adam London, Kent County's director of public health, said the increase is likely due to expanded testing.
A 5-year-old from the Detroit area has died from COVID-19. According to WXYZ-TV, Skylar Herbert developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus. She died at Beaumont Royal Oak on Sunday after being on a ventilator for two weeks.
Sixty employees of JBS Plainwell have tested positive for COVID-19 from March 24 to April 19, according to the Allegan County Health Department.
Gov. Whitmer says there has been a 15 percent reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 10 days, WZZM-TV reported. The announcement came during a Monday afternoon press conference where Whitmer gave an update about the state's response to the virus. According to state data, there are 3,374 patients hospitalized and 1,102 patients on ventilators statewide.
India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday, with 1,553. The government has eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume.
Boeing and a small number of other manufacturers around the U.S. are gearing up to resume production this week. This comes amid pressure from President Donald Trump to reopen the economy and resistance from governors who warn there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus in check. Boeing says it will put about 27,000 people back to work building passenger jets at its Seattle-area plants, with virus-slowing precautions in place.
About 200 people rallied in Maine's capital demanding the state to open back up, despite officials' insistence on a cautious approach in order to prevent another outbreak. Similar rallies have happened in New Hampshire, Michigan, Ohio and elsewhere in the country. Participants include gun rights activists, opponents of stay-at-home orders and supporters of the president.
The coronavirus has put politics on an uneasy pause. Instead, political fights among state leaders from Iowa to Pennsylvania over the handling of the pandemic's impact are raging across this electoral heartland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.