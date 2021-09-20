The state health department on Monday reported 7,185 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 35 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Friday.
That comes to nearly 2,400 new cases in the state each day, Sept. 18-20.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus is now 995,910, with 20,700 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department on Monday reported 254 new cases of the virus and four new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday. That's an average of nearly 85 new cases per day, Sept. 18-20.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 36,930, with nearly 34,000 recovered and 456 deaths.
The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high," the health department said Monday.
Muskegon County on Monday added 180 confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday's report from the state health department. That's an average of 60 new cases each day, Sept. 18-20.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 18,358, with 389 deaths.
