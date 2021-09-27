The state health department on Monday reported 7,733 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 35 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Friday.
The state averaged about 2,577 new confirmed cases of the virus each of the past three days, Sept. 25-27.
It pushes the state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 1,015,802, with 20,898 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department did not update its COVID-19 data website on Monday. On Friday, the health department reported Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases at 37,410, with 34,253 recovered and 460 deaths. The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high."
Muskegon County on Monday added 184 confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday's report from the state health department. That's an average of about 61 new cases each day, Sept. 25-27.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 18,905, with 394 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.