The state health department added just seven confirmed deaths in its COVID-19 update on Monday.
Ottawa County has had no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week.
Three deaths were reported by the state Sunday. As of Monday, there have been 5,853 confirmed deaths and another 244 listed as probable, bringing Michigan's death toll to 6,097.
Michigan had 179 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed and probable cases to 67,957.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Monday that the county has had a total of 983 cases of the virus, up by seven from Sunday's county report, with 8.6 percent hospitalized and 757 recovered. Ottawa County's death toll has been holding steady at 51 since June 15.
Muskegon County has had a total of 786 cases and 49 deaths, the state health department reported Monday.
Surging US virus cases raise fear that progress is slipping
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 100,000 on Monday, part of an alarming surge across the South and West as states reopen for business and many Americans resist wearing masks or keeping their distance from others.
The disturbing signs in the Sunshine State as well as places like Arizona, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and South Carolina — along with countries such as Brazil, India and Pakistan — are raising fears that the progress won after months of lockdowns is slipping away.
"It is snowballing. We will most certainly see more people die as a result of this spike," said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO and president of Houston Methodist Hospital, noting that the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions has tripled since Memorial Day to more then 1,400 across eight hospital systems in the Houston metropolitan area.
He predicted that in three weeks hospitals could be overwhelmed, and he pleaded with people to cover their faces and practice social distancing.
"It is possible to open up at a judicious pace and coexist with the virus, but it requires millions and millions of people to do the right thing. Right now, we don't have that" because people have let their guard down, Boom said.
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases across the country per day has reached more than 26,000, up from about 21,000 two weeks ago, according to an Associated Press analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The analysis looked at a seven-day rolling average through Sunday.
Over 120,000 deaths in the U.S. have been blamed on the virus.
Over the weekend, the virus seemed to be everywhere at once: Six staff members helping set up for President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tested positive, as did 23 Clemson University football players in South Carolina. At least 30 members of the Louisiana State University football team were isolated after becoming infected or coming into contact with someone who was. Meatpacking plants were also hit with outbreaks.
In Orlando, 152 coronavirus cases were linked to one bar near the University of Central Florida campus, said Dr. Raul Pino, a state health officer in the resort city.
"A lot of transmission happened there," Pino said. "People are very close. People are not wearing masks. People are drinking, shouting, dancing, sweating, kissing and hugging, all the things that happen in bars. And all those things that happen are not good for COVID-19."
Although he asked health officials to renew calls for people to wear masks and keep their distance, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not signaled he will retreat from reopening the state after three months of shutdowns that have damaged the economy.
Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said that the outbreak is "definitely accelerating" in the U.S. and a number of other countries, dismissing the notion that the record daily levels of new COVID-19 cases simply reflect more testing. He noted that numerous countries have noted marked increases in hospital admissions and deaths.
"The epidemic is now peaking or moving towards a peak in a number of large countries," he warned.
Arizona, in particular, is seeing disturbing trends in several benchmarks, including the percentage of tests that prove positive for the virus. Arizona's is the highest in the nation.
The state's positive test rate is at a seven-day average of 20.4%, well above the national average of 8.4% and the 10% level that public health officials say is a problem. When the positive test rate rises, it means that an outbreak is worsening — not just that more people are getting tested.
At Maryland's Fort Washington Medical Center on the outskirts of the nation's capital, workers described a scramble to find new beds, heartbreaking interactions with family members of critically ill patients and their frustration with Americans who do not believe the coronavirus threat is real.
"Everybody is out lounging on the beaches. Just thinking that it's over. And it's not," respiratory therapist Kevin Cole said. "It's far from being over. And unfortunately, it's those people that keep we'll keep this pandemic going."
Meanwhile, New York City, once the most lethal hot spot in the U.S., lifted more of its restrictions Monday, moving a big step closer to normal.
Eve Gonzalez, a 27-year-old food industry worker in New York whose job had not yet resumed, said it was too soon: "I'm dying to go out, but people's health is more important."
Nine million people have been confirmed infected by the virus worldwide and about 470,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins, though experts say the actual numbers are much higher because of limited testing and cases in which patients had no symptoms.
Amid the global surge, the head of WHO warned that world leaders must not politicize the outbreak but unite to fight it.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from President Donald Trump, said during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit that it took over three months for the world to see 1 million confirmed infections, but just eight days to see the most recent 1 million cases.
Tedros did not mention Trump by name or his determination to pull the United States out of the U.N. health agency but warned against "politicizing" the pandemic.
"The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself, it's the lack of global solidarity and global leadership," he said. "We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world."
Trump has criticized the WHO for its early response to the outbreak and what he considers its excessive praise of China, where the outbreak began, though his own administration's response in the U.S. has come under attack. Trump has threatened to end all U.S. funding for the WHO.
Companies around the world are racing to find a vaccine, and there is fierce debate over how to make sure it is distributed fairly. WHO's special envoy on COVID-19, Dr. David Nabarro, said he believes it will be "2 1/2 years until there will be vaccine for everybody in the world."
India's health care system has been slammed by the virus. The country's caseload climbed by nearly 15,000 Monday to over 425,000, with more than 13,000 deaths.
After easing a nationwide lockdown, the Indian government in recent weeks ran special trains to return thousands of migrant workers to their home villages.
In Pakistan, infections are accelerating and hospitals are having to turn away patients, with new cases up to 6,800 a day. The government has relaxed its coronavirus restrictions, hoping to salvage a near-collapsed economy in the country of 220 million people.
Benson: Voters need clear choices of how to vote in pandemic
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's chief election officer said she is cautiously optimistic about preparations for the 2020 elections amid the coronavirus outbreak, emphasizing the state can avoid failures seen elsewhere by giving people clear choices of how to vote absentee or in person.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office has so far recruited at least 2,000 workers for the August and November elections to address shortages due to veteran volunteers' safety concerns and because local clerks will need extra staff to process a surge in absentee ballots. The new workers -- "democracy MVPs" -- also will be necessary due to social-distancing protocols.
Benson said long lines and other problems seen in primaries in Atlanta, Milwaukee and Los Angeles show that elections, particularly prominent ones, "are not the time to test new technology." The second and more significant lesson, she told The Associated Press in a recent interview, is that "voters need clear choices -- both vote by mail or vote in person safely."
The March presidential primary was the state's first major election in which voters could cast absentee ballots by mail or return them in person for any reason following passage of a 2018 constitutional amendment. The alternative, used by 39% of the electorate, is seen as especially crucial during the pandemic. Benson estimated that at least 1 million voters, "if not 2" million, will vote by mail for the first time in November.
The Democrat drew Republicans' ire last month after announcing all 7.7 million voters will be mailed absentee ballot applications for the elections, not just 1.3 million already on a permanent list to get the form every time. A judge on Thursday refused to stop the mailing, saying an application is merely an application and two GOP state House candidates who sued showed no "irreparable harm."
Benson employed the strategy on a smaller scale for the May local elections, and there was record turnout. November will pose a much bigger test.
"What we've learned by observing this whole process is that you have to, especially this year, ensure that you have a robust, effective vote-by-mail system in place with consistently educating voters on how to use it and consistently supporting election administrators who are working to keep the trains running and make it all happen. But then at the same time, you cannot limit options to vote in person," she said.
There are no plans to consolidate polling locations in November. Benson said, however, that polling places may only be able to handle half their regular volume due to social-distancing and safety requirements.
"We want to have that same physical option and then enough other options in place to essentially reduce the number of people who might choose that in-person option. You have less crowding on Election Day, less lines on Election Day as result and more people voting by mail," said Benson, who is pushing the Republican-led Legislature to pass a bill to let clerks start processing absentee ballots the day before Election Day. The actual ballots would still stay inside secrecy envelopes until counting on Election Day.
She said the structuring of in-person voting will depend on data collected in the months ahead showing how many people request absentee ballots.
Benson recently announced she will participate in listening sessions in places with low turnout historically — precincts in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, for instance. She said she is concerned that voting issues in other parts of the U.S. have sent a message to people of color and historically disenfranchised communities "that it's going to be extra hard and unsafe for you to vote this year when the reality is anything but."
Voter outreach must be "more than just about a voter registration drive or inspiring people to vote or cutting through perhaps apathy," Benson said. "It's really about delivering educational information about the nuts and bolts of how you vote and what your rights are. I think we'll see a lot of messaging transition into a how-to-vote as opposed to a you've-got-to-vote message. I think a lot of people know they've got a vote and now it's really a question of how."
