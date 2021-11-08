The state health department on Monday reported 8,911 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 47 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Friday's report.
That is an average of 2,970 new cases each of the past three days, down considerably from the average of more than 5,000 new daily confirmed cases for Nov. 4-5.
The state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,166,517, with 22,521 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 367 new cases of the virus and three COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The county is averaging about 171 new cases each day for the past seven days, up from the seven-day average of about 138 reported a week ago.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 43,487, with nearly 39,000 recovered and 511 deaths. The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.